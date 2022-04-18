Mariah Carey teaches singing and songwriting masterclass

Mariah Carey uses this new platform to teach the voice as an instrument.

Mariah Carey is ready to pass on a couple of her hidden skills and talents through a series of online classes. Set inside her mobile studio called the ‘Butterfly Lounge’, Carey’s new MasterClass syllabus includes nine different video lessons, on top of a guide you can download that features exclusive content filled with the five-time Grammy winner’s tips on sampling, songwriting and producing.

Since her first U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “Vision of Love,” in 1990, pop-music icon Mariah Carey has created 18 additional No. 1 singles—more than any other solo artist in history. Beyond her iconic vocals, Mariah’s songwriting and producing prowess and her distinct spin on hip-hop, R&B, and pop earned her a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With two diamond-selling albums and five Grammy Awards, Billboard has named her the “Greatest Female Artist of All Time.” Now she’s showing you how to tap into your own greatness through the power of self-expression and your creative voice. Lessons in this online class include: • Producing With Your Voice

• Lyricism: Write About the Realness

• Writing With Samples • Background Vocals, Part 1

• Background Vocals, Part 2 • Instrumentation and Emotion

• Taking Care of Your Voice

• Surviving in the Music Industry

“I’ve never let cameras in when I am creating — not when I’m writing, and especially not when I’m singing,” Carey said in a statement. “But now I’m taking MasterClass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent.”

You can sign up for Carey’s class now exclusively through MasterClass. If you’re not a member yet, MasterClass subscriptions cost $15 for monthly packages, which gets you access to lessons on the online platform, including classes taught by Alicia Keys, Ringo Starr, and over 150 instructors.