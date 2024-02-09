Maribe, Jowie to know fate today in Monica Kimani murder case

The high court will this morning deliver its judgment on former TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancée Joseph Irungu over the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani.

The judgement was initially scheduled for March 15, 2024 but was revised to today after both parties agreed to the new date.

Maribe and Jowie are accused of playing a role in the murder of Monicah, who was killed five years ago in her Lamuria garden apartment in Kilimanai area on September 19, 2018, shortly after arriving from South Sudan.

The judgment has been postponed twice before, the latest being last month, when Maribe’s lawyers said she was unwell.