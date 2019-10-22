Mariga accused of using state resources in Kibra by-election campaign

Pressure is mounting on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify Jubilee flag bearer McDonald Mariga from taking part in Kibra by-elections.

The other aspirants in the November 7 snap poll were united in condemning Mariga who they accused of electoral malpractices such as open bribery in his campaigns.

The aggrieved candidates further lamented the use of state resources by Jubilee while soliciting for votes for the former footballer.

The Kibra by-election is fast approaching and the body charged with superintending the exercise is leaving nothing to chance.

IEBC summoned all the candidates in the mini poll for a meeting in a bid to ensure all the parties are reading from the same script.

It is during this session with the IEBC officials that candidates from other political parties expressed opposition to Jubilee candidate’s participation in the poll.

All the 23 candidates insist Mariga has been breaching regulations manning elections and therefore must be expunged from the list of candidates for the November 7 by-election.

Amid the accusations, Mariga who was present during the meeting remained tight-lipped choosing not to respond to accusations from his rivals.

The candidates also took issue with the IEBC for delaying to issue them with the updated voters register claiming that it might be a plot to alter the voter register in favour of one of the candidates.

IEBC, however, sought to assure the candidates that it was only keen on overseeing a credible exercise