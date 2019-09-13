Mariga maintains he is a registered voter

Embattled Jubilee nominee for Kibra parliamentary by-election McDonald Mariga has maintained that he is a registered voter.

Appearing before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC disputes tribal hearing Mariga’s appeal, the IEBC Starehe deputy registration officer Ismail Yasin submitted that Mariga was duly registered as a voter on the 26 of August 2019 and his details well captured on the KIEMS kit.

The tribunal after hearing submissions from both the complainant and the respondent is set to make a ruling on Monday 16th of September whether Mariga will vie for the Kibra seat or not.

IEBC disputes tribunal chaired by chairman Wafula Chebukati heard that Jubilee Nominee was duly registered as a voter in Starehe constituency and as such, qualifies to vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kibra returning officer Beatrice Muli however told the tribunal how she followed due diligence before arriving at her decision to lock out Mariga from the race saying she acted upon the law and IEBC regulations and was not under duress from any quarter.

Counsel for Mariga Wilfred Lusi observed that it was an oversight on the part of the Kibra Returning officer to make a rushed decision without exhausting every possible avenue to confirm Mariga’s voter registration status and urged the tribunal to give Mariga a clean bill of health come Monday.

Mariga was nominated by the ruling Jubilee coalition to contest for the seat that fell vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth.