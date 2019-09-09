Mariga, ODM’s Okoth yet to submit papers to IEBC for Kibra by-election

At least six candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat in the forthcoming by-elections.

The six include Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress, Khamisi Butichi of Ford-Kenya and Narc-Kenya’s Elijah abasa among other independent candidates.

ODM’s candidate Bernard Okoth however will have to wait for party disputes tribunal to dispense with the petition filed by William Orero.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says only the 6 out of 26 aspirants seeking kibra parliamentary seat in the by-election slated for November 6th are eligible.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Amani national congress candidate Eliud Owalo was among the first to submit his nomination papers and was subsequently cleared for the contest.

Ford-Kenya’s candidate Khamisi Butichi accompanied by party leader Senator Moses Wetangula has also been cleared to contest.

Speaking after getting the approval the ford-Kenya party expressed confidence of recapturing the seat the party last won in 1997.

Narc-Kenya’s Elijah Abasa, Hamida Mala of Unite Green Movement and independent candidate Fridah Kerubo have also been cleared by IEBC.

Ukweli Party’s Editar Ochieng however was turned down after she failed to provide necessary documents.

Jubilee’s candidate Macdonald Mariga and ODM’s Bernard Okoth are yet to present their papers to the Commission.

Okoth will have to wait for the party disputes tribunal to clear with a petition filed by William Orero challenging the fairness of the party primaries.