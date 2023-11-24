Mario Balotelli: Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker ‘in good health’ after car accident

Mario Balotelli: Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker ‘in good health’ after...

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is “in good health” after being involved in a car accident, say his Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

Giornale di Brescia reported the incident happened in Balotelli’s hometown Brescia on Wednesday when his vehicle crashed into a wall.

No-one else was involved and the 33-year-old was able to walk away from the car, which was severely damaged.

The former Italy international is currently recovering from knee surgery.

“We would like to inform you that our player Mario Balotelli, who was involved in a car accident yesterday in his country, Italy, is in good health, resting in his house now and doesn’t have any health issues,” the Turkish Super Lig club said in a statement.

Balotelli re-joined Demirspor in September and made five appearances this season before being ruled out with injury.

He rose to prominence after joining City from Inter Milan in 2010, helping them win the Premier League for the first time and a FA Cup.

After his exit in 2013 he joined AC Milan and then Liverpool, before spells in France, Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

He won the last of his 36 caps for Italy in 2018, but was called-up for a training camp in 2022.