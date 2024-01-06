Mario Zagallo: Brazil’s four-time World Cup winner dies aged 92

Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo, who won four World Cups as a player and coach, has died aged 92.

Zagallo was a winger in the Brazil team who won back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962, starting in both finals.

He managed the side widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time, including Pele, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto, to glory in 1970.

Zagallo’s final World Cup triumph came as Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant coach in 1994.

He returned as Brazil manager after that tournament and led them to the final in 1998, where they were beaten by hosts France.

Zagallo was the first person to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager – a feat that has since been matched by Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer and France’s Didier Deschamps.

“With enormous sadness, we inform you of the death of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo,” a statement on his official Instagram account said.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Zagallo was “one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time”.

“Zagallo was an example of a Brazilian who never gave up,” he added on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is this lesson and spirit of affection, love, dedication and overcoming that he leaves for our entire country and for world football.”