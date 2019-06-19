Maritime center calls for enhanced training to curb accidents

The tanker attack this month in the Gulf has shaken the maritime industry with players urging restraint as fears grow along key shipping lanes.

In Kenya, safety awareness is becoming an integral part of the industry, with Maritime safety expert Marius Sinbad of Indian Ocean Maritime safety center calling for enhanced training to avoid the rising incidences of maritime accidents.

Secure and safe maritime resources are essential for trade, communication, job and wealth creation as Kenya turns her focus on the blue economy.

Globally, security challenges have escalated with attacks from criminals and terrorists on ports, offshore installations and ships becoming a major challenge to the maritime industry.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



These attacks are showing increased innovation and sophistication, and endangering crew, ships, cargo, marine life and other investments.

Sinbad says there is need for enhanced training in maritime safety and rescue to arrest the rising cases of maritime accidents.

According to the Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya has lost 242 people while another 330 survivors of maritime accidents were rescued on our waters in the last ten years.

Fifty percent of the accidents involved vessels capsizing while 40 per cent are cases of drowning were caused by unseaworthy vessels.

Marius says training and public awareness could help reduce the number of incidents and casualties.

He says accidents are mainly due to poor compliance with maritime safety regulations by vessel owners and operators.