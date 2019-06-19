Indian Ocean Maritime Training Center has emphasised on the need for safety training for the workforce in the maritime industry.

Marius Effestrol a senior instructor at Indian Ocean Maritime Training Center says safety is key in the maritime industry hence everyone working in water vessels is supposed to undergo training.

According to statistics from Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya has lost 242 people while another 330 survivors of maritime accidents were rescued on our waters in the last ten years.

There is lack of knowledge when it comes to dealing with emergencies in the waters.

In Kenya we have only two centers where safety training of mariners is conducted; Bandari Maritime Academy and Indian Ocean Maritime Training Center at Watamu.

“While in a water vessel you have to deal with emergencies that may occur, hence the need for training,” said Marius.

Adding, “The cost of training may seem expensive but training is like insurance, it saves lives.”

Marius has called on the government to help subsidize the cost of training by giving tax incentives to companies offering maritime safety training.

He says there are Kenya has an upper hand in the maritime industry due to its geographical position, a fledgling maritime industry and a huge knowledge pool.