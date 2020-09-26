Establishment of maritime sector revolving fund to benefit youth

The Government is working towards the establishment of a maritime revolving fund to support youth to acquire specialized training in the maritime sector in order to empower them with skills and competencies to take up opportunities in the maritime sector.

The blue economy sector was adopted as the 8th Sector in Kenya’s Economic Development Agenda 2030.

The Government has taken bold steps to support the growth of its maritime sector due to its identified potential for economic growth.

According to Principal Secretary Shipping and Maritime Nancy Karigithu, the establishment of Bandari Maritime Academy as a Centre of Maritime Education and Training in the region in 2018 was one of such initiatives.

The establishment of the Academy was informed by the need for support towards capacity building for the maritime sector for the country to be able to fully take advantage of existing opportunities within the sector.

She said the Academy is currently in the process of developing a robust master plan to ensure that all that is required as a Centre of excellence is achieved to be a recognized centre for training in the East African Region.

¨We expect that once fully operational; the academy will be able to produce a good number of graduates who will be able to gain a good share in the international shipping labour market, which include commercial and cruise shipping, fishing, offshore oil and gas just to mention but a few,¨ said PS Karigithu.

Adding that ¨Skills and knowledge gained at Bandari Maritime Academy will be relevant in all these sectors.¨

She appealed to the youth to take advantage of training at the Academy in readiness for uptake of many maritime related job opportunities that exist in the job market both locally and internationally.