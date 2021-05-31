Maritime rolls out e-system to enhance efficiency

Licenced shipping lines agents operating in Kenya will from Wednesday, June 2, 2021 start using the Maritime Single Window System (MSW) to electronically prepare and submit vessel pre-arrival and pre-departure declarations to the government agencies at the Port of Mombasa.



Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) has been working together with Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) to implement an E-Maritime Module on the Single Window System to allow Shipping Agents in Kenya to electronically submit vessel pre-arrival and pre-departure FAL declarations to government agencies.

The agencies are mainly; Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), State Department of Immigration, Port Health, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

According to a statement, KenTrade, through the E-Maritime Module (Kenya Maritime Single Window System) seeks to provide harmonized and simplified ship to shore clearance procedures to the maritime stakeholders as part of its mandate for trade facilitation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This in effect means that the submission of the vessel pre-arrival and pre-departure declarations to the government agencies at the Port of Mombasa and Lamu will be electronically via the #MaritimeSingleWindow System. — KenTrade (@KenTrade_G2B) May 31, 2021

Kenya is among the 120 member states that have ratified the FAL Convention.

The FAL Convention recommends the use of the “Single Window” concept in which the agencies and authorities involved exchange data via a single point of contact.

The FAL Convention recommends the use of the “Single Window” concept in which the agencies and authorities involved exchange data via a single point of contact.

The following FAL forms have been automated on the MSW for submission for approval by the relevant Government Agencies:

IMO FAL form 1 – General declaration IMO FAL form 2 – Cargo declaration IMO FAL form 3 – Ship’s stores declaration IMO FAL form 4 – Crew’s effects declaration IMO FAL form 5 – Crew’s list IMO FAL form 6 – Passenger list IMO FAL form 7 – Dangerous Goods Manifest

Others include;