Maritime, Youth departments partner to train eligible seafarers

The State Department for Shipping and Maritime and State Department for Youth have entered into an MOU to facilitate training and skills development for Kenyan youth seeking employment as seafarers onboard international ships.

According to Mrs Karigithu, the collaboration between the two departments will ensure skills development and linkages to job opportunities within the shipping and maritime sector.

“The Government is in the process of undertaking various activities aimed at revamping the maritime sector-more commonly referred to as the Blue Economy, in order to improve the social and economic wellbeing of Kenyans,” says the PS adding that through the MOU, Kenya aims to move closer to the “realization of sustainable blue growth, maritime skills development and access to employment opportunities for Kenyan youth”.

The PS hinted that the Memorandum of Understanding will also ensure access to financial support to eligible seafarers, who experience a lot of challenges in meeting mandatory ship pre-embarkation procedures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The pact is part of reforms the government is undertaking to secure both local and international seafaring jobs for Kenyan youth.

Principal Secretaries for Shipping and Maritime Mrs. Nancy Karigithu and Julius Korir of State Department for Youth will address the media and sign the MOU Monday morning on behalf of their respective departments.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a maritime academy in Mombasa as part of efforts to position the blue economy sector as a key driver of the country’s transformation.

The Bandari Maritime Academy aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.