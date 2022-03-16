Marjan Hussein Marjan sworn in as IEBC CEO

Marjan Hussein Marjan has been sworn in as the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer.

The event was presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome Wednesday at the Supreme Court buildings.

Last week, IEBC announced the confirmation of Marjan Hussein as the new CEO a role he undertook as the interim CEO since 2018.

He takes over from Ezra Chiloba.

Marjan was picked out of five applicants shortlisted out of 511 applications received by the electoral body.

Speaking during the swearing-in, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of a working relationship between the Judiciary and IEBC.

In her remarks, CJ Koome also called for a free, fair and peaceful election during the ceremony.

“Allow me to appreciate in a very special way the ongoing collaboration between the IEBC and the Judiciary Committee on Election which has been carrying on the work of briefing Judicial officers on election dispute resolution,” said Chief Justice Koome.

On his part, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati congratulated Marjan on his appointment as CEO, and re-emphasized the IEBC’s commitment in ensuring a free and fair election, come August 9th 2022.

“We have done almost all procurement and are now working on the voters register which will be ready in the next couple of days, in time for the audit. We have already engaged an audit firm which will undertake the exercise,” Chebukati said.

While, responding to utterances made by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during Tuesday’s UDA NDC, Chebukati noted that the legislator was under investigations adding that the Commission is committed to deliver free and fair elections.

“We look forward to summoning him once the appropriate documentation is ready,” Chebukati added.

During the NDC, Kuria claimed that the 2017 General Elections were rigged in favour of the ruling Jubilee Party.