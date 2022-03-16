Marjan to take an oath Wednesday as new IEBC Chief Executive

The recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Marjan Hussein Marjan will be sworn into office Wednesday.

After the oath-taking ceremony, to be conducted at the Supreme Court building, Marjan will lead the IEBC Secretariat – the professional body which manages the day-to-day running of the Commission and which is expected to play a major role in the upcoming August general elections.

“Hon. Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, will today, Wednesday 16th March 2022 at 11:50 am preside over a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Executive Officer of IEBC Marjan Hussein Marjan,” a statement from the Judiciary said

Marjan will become the substantive CEO having acted in the position since the bitter exit of former Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba after the 2017 general elections. Chiloba has since been appointed the Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

According to IEBC, Marjan trounced five others who had been shortlisted and interviewed for the position to become the new CEO.