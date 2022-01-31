Mark key IEBC dates to avoid being locked out, Muturi tells aspirants

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has clarified that political parties have until the end of March to submit their membership list to the Registrar of Political Parties.

Contrary to a gazette notice issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) giving April 9 as the deadline, Muturi explained that the newly enacted political parties’ law allows political parties to file their membership list by end of March.

Addressing journalists Monday after meeting opinion leaders from Kiambu and Murang’a counties in Thika town, Muturi cautioned aspirants of various political seats to be extra careful with the dates or risk being locked out of the poll.

He made the remarks as political parties across the country continue to race against time to put their houses in order ahead of the August 9 national elections.

He noted that the dates for various electoral processes are not ticked on a calendar and could confuse aspirants who may miss mandatory requirements.

He said the gazette notice did not capture the requirement that all parties must first submit membership lists to the Registrar of Political Parties, 14 days before submitting to IEBC.

That requirement, which falls on March 26 is not on the electoral body’s calendar.

Said Muturi, “In that circular, IEBC did not give all the timelines. As you well know, the Political Parties Amendment Bill has been ascended to and will become law in 14 days. It requires that parties first submit their membership lists to the Registrar of Political Parties 14 days before submitting to IEBC, which leaves one to work backwards to get the deadline dates correct.”

The Speaker who has been endorsed as the party presidential flag bearer has been going around various regions where the party has roots, sensitising the membership on what it takes to get the party ticket to vie for any seat.

Muturi, who also carries the Mt Kenya region spokesperson mantle, bestowed on him last year by elders, beseeched leaders from the region to accept merging all political parties under one umbrella.

“Let us form one strong political party for this region. In all the main parties we have no strong footing, that’s why I’m advocating the formation of one strong movement” he said.