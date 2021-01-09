Mark Otieno, Mary Moraa star at  the first AK Relay series meeting  at Nyayo

National 100m champion Mark Otieno won the 150m men’s race during the Athletics Kenya Relay series meeting held Saturday at Nyayo national Stadium,Nairobi.

Otieno who holds the national 100m record with 10.14 seconds breezed to the finish line in a time of 15.5 seconds relegating Zablon Ekwam and Gilbert Osure to second and third positions respectively. Ekwam and Osure stopped the clock at 15.8 secs. And 16.0 secs.respectively.

2019 African Games 4x400m representative Mary Moraa won the 500m women’s race in 71.0 seconds ahead of Sylvia Chesebe and Janet Chepkoech who wound up in second and third places respectively in 72.9 and 75.0 respectively.

In the 4x400m mixed relays, Christine Ndanu of Machakos fend off strong opposition to hand her team victory ahead of Kenya Prisons and Torongo Athletics Camp.

Machakos finished in 3:29.6 whereas Kenya Prisons and Torongo clocked 3:32.7 and 3:35.7 respectively.

“We have not been training well due to Covid-19 but I am impressed by the results today. As a team we have been working on our chemistry and this has been integral to our victory today,” Ndanu said.

In the women’s 1,000m, Vivian Chebet ran 2:46.7 to beat Judy Jepkoech and Peninnah Wangari who clocked 2:48.3 and 2:49.4 respectively.

Noah Kibet of Ndura Athletics Camp won the 1,000m men’s race, crossing the finish line in 2:20.3 ahead of Cornelius Tuwei and Vincent Keter, who clocked 2:20.6 and 2:22.6 respectively.

“This win is the perfect way to begin the year even though the race was competitive and challenging, being the first after a long lay-off,” Kibet said.

In Heat 2, Nicholas Kiplagat timed 2:21.4 to beat Jeremiah Mutai and Vallertide Weinars to top place. Mutai clocked 2:24.0 whereas Dutchman Weinars came in third in 2:25.1.

AK sprints coach Mwaniki described the performance as satisfactory and a starting point for a rigorous training schedule to improve on the athletes’ speed, fitness and endurance.

“Overall, the performance has been encouraging. We could see that most of the athletes were eager to run after a long time of sporting inactivity. Obviously, there is room for improvement. Hopefully, by March when we hold the trials, the performance will be up to the required level,” Mwaniki said.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei said they are using the series to assess the fitness levels of the athletes as they seek to select a strong team for the Polish Championships.

“This is our first track event this year. Our main aim is to assess the fitness levels of our athletes and to also offer them a platform to build up on ahead of the world championships,” said Tuwei.

“We also want to use these relay meeting to fine-tune on the mistakes that we have seen our athletes make in previous events, which will in return improve our medal chances in a packed-up athletics season.”

The athletes competed in eight events including 150m, 300m, 500m, 1,000m, 1,600m, 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m mixed relays

Athletics Kenya will use the relay series to select a squad that will participate at the forthcoming World Relay Championship set for Poland May 1st-2nd.

Two more events will be held on January 23rd and February 6th at Nyayo National Stadium culminating into the national trials on March 26th -27th where a squad to the national championship will be picked.

Collated Results

150m Men

Mark Otieno 15.5 Zablon Ekwam 15.8 Gilbert Osure 16.0

150m Women

Doreen Waka 18.4 Monica Safania 18.7 Joy Akinyi 18.9

300m Men

Ferdinand Omanyala 32.9 Dan Kiviasi 33.5

300m Men

Evangeline Makena 40.3 Anne Mbatha 40.9 Gladys Mumbe 41.2

500m Men

Kevin Kiprotich 62.6 Willian Rayian 62.9 David Sayanek 63.5

500m Women

Mary Moraa 71.0 Sylvia Chesebe 72.9 Janet Chepkoech 75.0

1,000m Men

Noah Kibet 2:20.3 Cornelius Tuwei 2:20.6 Nicholas Kiplagat 2:21.4

1,000m Women

Vivian Chebet 2:46.7 Judy Jepkoech 2:48.3 Peninah Wangari 2:49.4

1,600m Women

Nancy Sang 5:34.3 Jackline Cherono 5:20.0 Margaret Nduta 5:26.1

1,600m Men