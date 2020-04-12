Markets in Kilifi County to get sanitising tents

Kilifi county government has begun installing sanitizing tents in all markets to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

This will be in addition to the over 50 water tanks that were installed to the trading centers for the public to wash hands.

Further, the county has also ordered 210,000 face masks from the Export Processing Zones within the county that will be distributed to residents.

Kilifi CEC for Health Dr. Anisa Omar says the county has also heightened surveillance at the border with everybody who is getting into the county being screened.

The county health officer according to her were place in strategic positions which include Mazeras, Mariakani and Mtwapa.

She also urged residents to take personal responsibility in curbing the spread of the virus.

Kilifi county is among counties that have restricted movement following a government order.

This is after several cases of coronavirus were reported in the county.

