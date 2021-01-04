Maroon Commandos are the inaugural winners of Barasa Foundation tournament

Khwisero based Maroon Commandos and Lugari Progressive FC won the first edition of Barasa Foundation Championship finals staged on Sunday 3rd January 2021, at Mumias complex in Kakamega County.

Commandos overcame Solofa FC from Matungu constituency by 2-0 to bag the men’s title and take home a prize money of Kshs 1.2 million, while Lugari defeated their counterparts Mwira girls from Matungu constituency, to win the ladies trophy which came with Kshs 500,000 as cash prize.

The foundation patron and tournament sponsor Fernandes Barasa said the competition was a success adding that different teams from various parts of the county participated to showcase their prowess

“Our aim was to see genuine raw talent doing the best and getting spotted by our invited guests among them scouts on the ground. We had many partners including Zetech University College which will offer fully sponsored opportunities to our players who demonstrated high level of the game and are equally passionate about academic work. Most coaches present were impressed with the work we have put in and going forward we will start seeing a few of our products play in our local national leagues” Fernandes noted.

According to the tournament ambassador and former Kenya International Boniface Ambani, players identified will camp for two weeks preferably in April when schools are closed in order to train them on valuable life lessons about responsibility, hard work, health and fitness apart from the usual football techniques.

“We have identified 120 players who will join the camp in the next few months in Mumias for a residential training program. We will then whittle down the squad to 30 players whom we will assess their capabilities and allocate the available slots based on their will and credentials” Ambani stated.

The championship, dubbed “Talanta Mashinani”, started in October and attracted over 1200 teams from all the 12 constituencies in Kakamega County with the objective to ‘identify, nurture and promote individual talent among young people across the Western based region

