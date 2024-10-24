Marrakech to host CAF awards for a 2nd year running

Morocco’s tourist city of Marrakech will stage this year’s Confederation of African Football Awards for a 2nd successive year.

Marrakech hosted the 2023 CAF Awards, in which Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were crowned the best male and female footballers of the year, respectively.

The Gala will be held on December 16th and will bring together creme de la creme footballers from the continent being recognized for their efforts throughout the year.

The men’s footballer of the year award is up for grabs. The shortlist includes the Nigerian duo of Ademola Lookman and William Troost Ekong, Soufiane Rahimi and Achraf Hakimi, both from Morocco, South Africa’s shotstopper Ronwen Williams, and Arminr Gouri of Algeria.

Others on the list include Edmond Tapsoba from Burkina Faso, Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast.