Marrakesh and Rabat main tourist destination cities in Morocco

Morocco is a popular travel destination, drawing about 8 million tourists a year and bringing in a total of US$7.5 billion in income.

The hospitality business gains about 600,000 additional employments from the tourism sector.

Every year, millions of travellers visit Rabat, the administrative capital, and Marrakesh, the hub of tourism.

Traffic throughout Africa increased dramatically in the past year, with aviation traffic there being almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Even though Rabat is one of Morocco’s four imperial towns, tourists have long avoided it in favour of the well-worn splendor of destinations like Tangier, Fez, and Marrakech.

Given the city’s current artistic and cultural revolution, that might alter this year.

The Mohammed VI Tower, which is expected to be the tallest and only spire of its sort in Africa, is one of the most talked-about attractions. It is intended to be LEED Gold and HQE certified.

The Grand Theatre of Rabat, a new theatre that is opening close by, is possibly even more exciting.

Known as one of the unfinished masterpieces of renowned architect Zaha Hadid, it will feature green areas, a 7,000-person amphitheater, an experimental performance space, and 1,800 seats for theatregoers.

It will hold symphony, ballet, opera, and philharmonic events (all of which are expected before 2023 ends), making it the biggest facility of its sort in both Africa and the Arab world.

The 2024 Mawazine festival is another eagerly awaited cultural venture that will resume this summer following a COVID-19-caused break.

Although the roster is yet unknown, A-listers like Mariah Carey and Rihanna have previously attended Africa’s biggest festival.

While you’re visiting the city, a number of well-known hotel openings will facilitate a smooth transition.

A new age of contemporary luxury in the old city is being heralded by the recently opened Fairmont La Marina Rabat Salé and Conrad Rabat Arzana.

The much awaited Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, which is scheduled to open in late 2023, and the upcoming Ritz-Carlton Rabat Dar Es Salam are the main sources of excitement.