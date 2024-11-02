Marsabit launches drought resilience program to empower Northern Kenya

The Drought Resilience Programme in Northern Kenya (DRPNK) was officially launched in Sololo, Marsabit County, marking a transformative step toward drought resilience in the arid regions of Marsabit and Turkana.

Funded by the German government through KfW, the program targets sustainable solutions to the challenges of drought, aiming to uplift local communities and improve infrastructure.

Launched as part of a broader initiative, the project began in 2019 and is slated for completion by 2025.

It is currently advancing through the procurement stage within the Annual Investment Plan (AIP 2), with preparatory activities for AIP 1 already underway.

The program outlines a comprehensive approach that includes water harvesting, storage, and irrigation to secure water resources.

It also addresses animal health, rangeland management, fodder production, and livestock marketing, alongside essential infrastructure upgrades such as rural road improvements, sanitation, and health services for schools.

The projected impact of the DRPNK is significant, with approximately 255,000 residents set to benefit.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate 5,000 acres of rangeland and create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the region’s resilience and long-term prosperity.