Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka , Reverend Lucy Natasha and John Allan Namu also feature in this new season

Stori Yangu, the documentary series that profiles notable personalities in Kenya, is back for a brand-new season.

The first of its kind in Kenya, “Stori Yangu” goes beyond the headlines and offers an in-depth look into the lives of notable personalities who have influenced Kenya’s past and present, thus taking the audience through the journey that defined who they are today – from the struggles to the heartbreaks to the triumphs.

In this new season, “Stori Yangu” presents an exciting line-up of personalities that include Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, celebrity pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha, the iron lady of Kenyan politics Martha Karua, AMREF Africa Group CEO Dr Githinji Gitahi, the first woman bank manager in Kenya Dr Mary Okello, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua, renowned media personality and BBC’s Top 100 Women (2017) Adelle Onyango, and award-winning investigative journalist John Allan-Namu.

The 2018 Kalasha nominated documentary series is created and produced by Eugene Mbugua, through his production company Documentary and Reality TV.

Season 4 of the show is now streaming on Showmax.

