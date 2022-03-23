Martha Karua joins Azimio la Umoja, endorses Raila for presidency

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has officially joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Karua while making the announcement on Wednesday after a closed-door consultation with the opposition chief at Serena Hotel, Nairobi said that she made the decision after “careful consideration.”

Speaking in a joint presser with the Azimio leader, she said Narc Kenya will not field a presidential candidate at the polls but will instead support Raila’s bid to get into State House.

“I have said time and again, and narc Kenya believes in this, that as we move forward we must look for leaders who have a demonstrated track record of being selfless and putting the interest of the nation above theirs,” she said.

Karua in addition highlighted that Raila’s 10 point agenda, which she says will change the lives of Kenyans for the better, also drew her into the Azimio coalition.

The Kirinyaga governor aspirant also added that she will now move on to drum up support for Odinga’s presidential bid ahead of the polls.

She lauded the opposition chief as the best bet for the country saying she is ready to rally her supporters behind him.

On his part, Odinga described Karua as a resilient individual with whom they can fully rely on.

“Martha Karua has stood firm and paid a huge price for the second liberation of Kenya,” he stated.

“We have gone through hills and valleys together and we had now agreed there is still a lot to be done. She is a general and wears scars of struggle.”

“We have agreed that the time has come again for us to come together. The march of the Nile is unstoppable and so is the movement of the people of Kenya to liberate this country,” he added.