Senior Counsel and NARC party leader, Martha Karua, is set to unveil her new memoir titled Against the Tide on Sunday, November 17th.

The book is an intriguing memoir that chronicles Karua’s extraordinary journey from her humble beginnings in the village of Kimunye, Kirinyaga County, to becoming one of Kenya’s most respected female leaders in law, human rights, and politics.

As a seasoned legal professional, Karua began her career as a magistrate before transitioning into private legal practice where she notably defended human rights activists during the Moi regime.

Known for her unwavering integrity, she quickly became a leading voice in advocating for the rule of law, justice, and democracy.

In the early 1990s, Karua went into politics, making history as one of the few women elected to Parliament.

Her firm stance on human rights earned her the nickname “Iron Lady.”

During her time as Minister of Justice, National Cohesion, and Constitutional Affairs (2005-2009), she was instrumental in pushing for the implementation of Kenya’s new constitution, which significantly strengthened civil liberties and promoted judicial independence.

In 2013, Karua became the first woman to run for the presidency in Kenya and more recently, she was the running mate to Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential elections.

Against the Tide delves into her relentless pursuit of social justice, highlighting her numerous battles against corruption and her outspoken criticism of political injustices.

The memoir is not just a personal narrative but also a powerful testament to her lifelong fight for the rights of the Kenyan people.

Pre-orders for Against the Tide are already open, with paperback copies retailing at Kshs. 2,300 and hardcover editions at Kshs. 3,500.