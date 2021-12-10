Martial wishes to leave Manutd in January

Anthony Martial wishes to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, his agent has said.

The France forward is not satisfied with the amount of playing time he has had this season and wishes to consider options elsewhere when the window reopens next month.

Anthony Martial wants out of Man United. In 2015 he was regarded as the next Henry to a point Monaco inserted a “if he wins Ballon d’Or by 2019” clause in their agreement with United pic.twitter.com/6N455sZqJ2 — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) December 10, 2021

His representative Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial, 26, has started only twice in the Premier League this season and has made five more appearances from the bench.

He also made only two appearances in the Champions League group stage, starting only in the match against Villarreal.

Martial, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, still has at least three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, having signed a new deal in 2019 that includes an option to extend for a further year.

Speaking ahead of United’s Premier League trip to Norwich on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, interim manager Ralf Rangnick says it is “too early” to talk about potential incomings and outgoings next month.

“I’ve got to know the players better during this week, but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window,” he said.