Martinelli double sees Gunners past injury-hit Leeds United

Gabriel Martinelli’s double helped Arsenal record a comfortable 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Brazilian forward put Arsenal 2-0 up in 28 minutes in what was a superb first half display at Elland Road.

Bukayo Saka added a third for Arsenal just three minutes before the break after his shot was deflected past Meslier.

It was the only game to go ahead on Saturday, due to the spread of Omicron variant across UK that led to postponement of six Premier League games.

Leeds threatened a late comeback when Ben White fouled Joe Gelhardt in the penalty area and Rafinha hammered in the spot-kick 15 minutes from time.

But substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s late goal put the game beyond doubt.

Keeper Illan Meslier was impressive, making fine saves to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Scotland full back Kieran Tierney.

Martinelli, whose Arsenal career has been plagued by injury, made it two after brilliantly latching onto Granit Xhaka’s through pass, firing past Meslier.

The visitors were dominant from the start against an injury-ravaged Leeds, who were without striker Patrick Bamford. They lacked the firepower to complete the turnaround and Smith Rowe’s calm finish ended their faint hopes.

It was the first time Leeds have lost three successive league games under manager Marcelo Bielsa, the most recent at the Etihad in midweek where they conceded 7 goals.

Their second successive hammering left them down in 16th spot, having played three more games than Burnley in 18th.

Arsenal’s third league win in a row put them fourth, firmly in contention of a Champions League place.