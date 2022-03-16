Marvel introduces Muslim superhero in new trailer

Ms Marvel is a recent addition to the superhero comic canon.

Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel as she envisions herself is finally getting a TV series scheduled to premiere on Disney. Khan is a beloved recent addition to the superhero comic canon introduced in the comics in 2013 before getting her own (comic) series the following year. She is Marvel’s first Muslim-American superhero.

Ms Marvel will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in June when the show premieres on the streaming platform.

The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k1s7HWOtaV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

The new trailer for Ms Marvel, released by Marvel, introduces viewers to Kamala, a Muslim, Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who doodles and daydreams about one day joining the superheroes she idolizes. Played by Iman Vellani the series appears to serve as her origin story.