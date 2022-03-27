Marvel releases new photos from ‘Multiverse of Madness’

The photos show the films’ four major players.

Marvel has dropped four new photos from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The photos show the films four major players which of course includes Strange, along with Wanda, Wong, and MCU newcomer America Chavez.

America Chevez

Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Stephen Strange

The film promises the lean into the horror element as the Doctor aims to clean up the multiverse mess he made in Spiderman: No Way Home.

Wanda Maximoff

The trailer to the new Doctor Strange was released earlier this year and s set to hit cinemas sometime in May.

  

