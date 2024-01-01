Marvel films actor Jeremy Renner said knowing he has “a lot to fight for” helped him survive the aftermath of a snowplough accident a year ago.

Renner, 52, was in critical condition after breaking more than 30 bones after being accidentally run over by his own snow plough, on New Year’s Day 2022.

He told CNN: “I’m just so blessed I had so many things to live for, I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter.”

The only option he gave himself was to “get better”.

“I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would have passed,” said the actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m also pretty stubborn, there’s a lot for me to fight for and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind and my recovery.”

The accident happened after a New Year storm hit the US, dumping heavy snowfall across several states.

Renner used his snow plough to rescue his nephew who was driving a car, but had got stuck in the snow near his house.

He successfully towed the car-free, but when he got out, the plough began to move while unattended, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at the time.

Renner was trying to get back into the driver’s seat to stop it moving, when the “extremely large” piece of equipment ran him over, Mr Balaam added.

The actor was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit.

He told CNN about the trauma for his “poor nephew” who saw him being run over, saying: “I gave him you know, images that he can never unsee”.

But he added: “I know that my healing would be healing for him”, as well as others close to him affected by the accident, such as his daughter.

He said he had “never thought about my own physical ailments or my own pain or my own anguish – so the one-way road to recovery was like a mental attitude.

“And that attitude was always to get better. And there’s no option other than that.”

On his Instagram stories, Renner shared an image of him hugging his nephew after speaking to CNN, and wrote: “Post-interview love from my sweet nephew who helped save my life.”

Renner also recently returned to the hospital that treated him to thank the staff.

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital,” he posted on social media.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude”.

The actor is probably best known for his role in the Marvel films, but he also starred in 2008 film The Hurt Locker – for which he received a best actor Oscar nomination – as well as Wind River, American Hustle and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Renner was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in 2010 film The Town.

He also stars in Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown and told CNN he now felt ready to return to filming for the third season.

“I think I’m strong enough, he said. “We’ll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I’ll be doing my best, trying my hardest.”

