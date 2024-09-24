Marvel Studios have released a teaser for the film Thunderbolts set to debut in May 2025.

Thunderbolts features a “depressed” Yelena played by the incredible Florence Pugh last seen in ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye” and MCU favourite anti-hero Bucky Barnes played by Sebastian Stan.

The film which follows a band of misfits also features appearances from other familiar MCU characters including Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier will direct with Kevin Feige producing.