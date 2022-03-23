Mary J. Blige gets candid on why she doesn’t have kids

Mary J. Blige is not mincing her words when it comes to having kids.

51 year old Mary J. Blige has often been questioned throughout the years about having children. She does not have any of her own and decided to address the reason why a couple of days ago. “I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that,” the Be Without You singer recently told E! Daily Pop.

From 2003 to 2018, Mary was a stepmom to her now ex husband Kendu Isaacs’ three children. In 2009, when she was also questioned about having her own children… Mary said she did not have plans to adopt or foster any children.

“I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.” Mary said about the idea of having kids.

  

