Masaka Kids Africana nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

This special group of children is melting the hearts of worldwide audiences.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held on the 9th of April, in Santa Monica USA. The show usually honours the year’s biggest in television, film, music, and sports as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Over the past couple of years, Nickelodeon has added a coupe of segments to honour African stars. Categories such as ‘Favourite African Star’ and ‘Favourite African Kidfluencer’ have been incorporated giving the world the opportunity to appreciate African talent. This years’ probably most exciting nomination for the awards is the Masaka Kids Africana troupe. The troupe, made up of Ugandan children age 2 and up, have melted the hearts of audiences worldwide with their charming smiles and vibrant dance moves. What makes this band of kids even more special is that most of them have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine and/or disease.

Masaka Kids Africana has been nominated under the ‘Favourite African Kidfluencer’ category. In this category, the dance group is nominated along with Witney Ramabulana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Uncle Vinny, Sbahle Mzizi all from South Africa and Nigeria’s Adaeze Onuigbo. Other Ugandans who have been in the past nominated for NIckelodeon Kids Choice Awards are Eddy Kenzo and The Triplets Ghetto Kids.

VOTE HERE.

  

