Masengeli explains VIP officer reassignment as JSC alleges intimidation

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gilbert Masengeli, has clarified the situation regarding the security detail assigned to Hon. Justice Mugambi.

According to Masengeli, the two officers previously assigned to the judge were General Duty Officers who were recalled to undergo VIP security training.

“They were swiftly replaced by two VIP protection officers from the Judiciary Police Unit,” he said.

This explanation follows allegations from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which claimed that the withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security was intended to intimidate the judge.

However, the National Police Service has refuted these accusations, describing them as “ill-intended.”

Masengeli emphasized the pivotal role of the National Police Service in safeguarding national security, noting that the Inspector General has exclusive command and control of police operations, as stipulated in Article 245 (4)(c) of the Constitution.

He added that, apart from the Interior Cabinet Secretary, who may offer policy direction, no other entity has the authority to influence decisions related to the employment, assignment, promotion, or dismissal of police officers.

While all Kenyans are guaranteed protection under the law, the IGP reiterated that additional security detail is provided to specific individuals based on the nature of their roles and the potential threats they may face.

He clarified that, apart from the President, Deputy President, and Retired Presidents, no other Kenyan is entitled to personal security by law.

In recognition of the judiciary’s crucial role, the National Police Service recently established the Judiciary Police Unit to specifically protect judicial officials.

Masengeli further explained that VIP security is provided based on the “NPS Policy on the Provision of Security to VIPs and Other State Officers,” with specialized officers drawn from units such as the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) and the VIP Protection Unit.

He assured the public that ensuring the safety of all government buildings, including those occupied by the judiciary, remains a top priority, with no room for favouritism or discrimination.

Addressing his absence from a recent court summons, the IGP explained that his national security responsibilities are extensive and demanding.

At the time of the summons, he noted that he was conducting vital security assessments in the Coast and North Eastern regions and in compliance with the court order, the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service represented him, as the matter was not of a personal nature.

Meanwhile, Masengeli also expressed concern over the rising number of road traffic accidents nationwide.

To address this, a consultative meeting was held with all Regional Traffic Enforcement Officers to tackle both road carnage and corruption within the Traffic Unit.

He called upon the public to comply with road safety regulations to help reduce the escalating number of accidents.

The National Police Service remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Kenyans across various sectors.