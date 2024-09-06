Masengeli vows thorough probe into Hillside Academy fire tragedy

Police will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the cause of fire that claimed the lives of 17 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has assured.

Speaking during a consultative security meeting between police and county leaders in Mombasa, Masengeli confirmed that investigations into the incident are underway, with teams from the National Police Service (NPS) already deployed to the scene.

“The unfortunate tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri is already being investigated and we will give a comprehensive update once investigations are completed,” said Masengeli.

At least 14 other students are currently receiving treatment at Mathari Mission Hospital and Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Hillside Endarasha Academy has a total enrolment of 824 students, including 156 boys and 160 girls who are boarders, while the rest are day scholars.

All 156 male boarders were accommodated in the ill-fated dormitory.