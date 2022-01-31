Maserati hit-maker bags deal with luxury car company, Maserati

This is the first time the Maserati brand is going into collaboration with an African artiste.

Fast-rising Nigerian star and Maserati hit-maker Olakira, has kicked off the year with good news as he has bagged a massive global endorsement deal with luxury vehicle manufacturer, Maserati.

The news of the endorsement was shared on the Maserati social media platforms and is in recognition of his smash hit, ‘In My Maserati’. The song which became an instant hit globally has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and online streaming platforms worldwide. In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer could barely hide his shock at the amazing deal that he received as a surprise during a recent foreign trip.

“During the lockdown, I wanted to do something. So, I made the beat and I started vibing come and hop in my Maserati, and that is how it all started. I wasn’t expecting something like this. I am happy right now. I just do my thing. I love good music and I like to create something people want to dance to and vibe to,” an excited Olakira said.

As part of the Maserati deal, the superstar will have access to Maserati luxury cars in any country he visits. The “Hop in my Maserati” line has leapt out of the lyrics and hit the road.