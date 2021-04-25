Sere has garnered 480,000 views within 48 hours of its release.

Maserati hit maker Olakira has released a hot new jam that features East Africa’ beloved songstress, Zuchu. The song is called ‘Sere’, Sere being a Yoruba word meaning let’s play. Sere is a love ballad and also the first single from Olakira’s EP titled 4play, out next month.

Sere’ video is already out, and was shot in Tanzania. It was directed by Director Kenny and audio produced by Simba Tagz, Sterryo & Drumatik. The release follows a remarkable 2020 for the rising hit-maker whose global smash hit ‘Maserati’ went viral and has garnered 60million cumulative views on YouTube and over 50million streams across digital platforms.

Speaking about the 4play EP, Olakira said “Each of the songs in the EP are bangers that will blow your minds off and are very special to me”

Check it out:

