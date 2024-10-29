Mashariki Fest presents the Butiama Accord to President Museveni

Despite being established 25 years ago, interstate obstacles have prevented EAC from becoming fully operational.

Africa Mashariki Fest group Chief executive officer Dr. Kisembo Ronex Tendo met with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Entebe state house yesterday and presented to him the Butiama accord.

The Butiama accord also known as the Azimio la Butiama, was signed at the ancestral land of late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in Tanzania on 14th of this month.

The Butiama accord, which will be presented at the youth summit scheduled for Arusha, Tanzania, in December of this year, consists of views of over 200 million East African youths on the path they wish to see the East African community take.

Dr. Kisembo was accompanied by Neema Nyerere from the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere family, and young people from all the 8 East African Community countries were also witnessing the presentation of the accord.

During the visit Dr.Kisembo also presented a copy of a tribute book on the 25th anniversary celebration since the death of Nyerere.

Signing of the Butiama accord coincided with the 25th anniversary celebration of Tanzania’s founding President Nyerere, who was the main architect of the EAC under his spirit of Ujamaa.

The removal of travel visas and other obstacles to regional integration.

Recommendations of the Butiama accord include having a common airline, an EAC team to represent the region at international events, a common currency, and a joint tourism board to market the numerous tourist destinations within the 8 EAC members.

