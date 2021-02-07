Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards battle in a goalless draw

Reigning Football Kenya Premier league champions Gor Mahia battled to a goalless draw with their rivals AFC Leopards in ‘Mashemeji derby’ played Sunday,at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani,Nairobi.

The match which was attended by a limited number of fans failed to live up to its billing with both teams fluffing limited goal scoring opportunities created.

AFC Leopards’ top marksman Elvis Rupia’s 20th minute attempt ,which went inches wide was the first threat by Leopards at Gor Mahia’s goal. Gor Mahia’s move six minutes later was fruitless after Jules Ulimwengu’s effort was blocked.

The encounter remained cagey with the first half ending goalless. On resumption AFC Leopards head coach Antony Kimani made double substitutions bringing in winger Harrison Mwendwa and Peter Thiongo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mwendwa was involved in terrific run in the 70th minute but his inviting cross was not met with precision by Burundian forward Bienvenue Shaka who missed the target.

Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna and Cliffton Miheso combined well six minutes later but AFC Leopards defense staved off the threat.

AFC Leopards head coach Antony Kimani pointed that the draw was an indication of his improving side.

‘’The draw shows that we are headed in the right direction,am hopeful that in the forthcoming derby we will be able to get maximum points against the.I am happy with the draw and the one point we picked from the match’’,said Kimani.

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto bemoaned his side not scoring despite dominating.

‘’I am very happy about the first half. we created goal scoring chances, we needed to kill the game, we controlled the second half as well but I am happy with the improvement of the team’s organisation. we denied our opponents goal scoring opportunities which was encouraging, the defence had been conceding goals before and today it was steady’’, Gor Mahia head coach remarked after the game.

Both teams couldn’t find the net as both teams shared the spoils for the 30th time in the history of the derby first played 53 years ago.

Following the draw Gor mahia remained in 6th position with 16 points while AFC Leopards is ranked 4th on the log with 19 points from nine matches.