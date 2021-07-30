Mashemeji  Derby:  Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards threaten not to honor fixture

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

Soccer giants Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards have threatened not to honor this weekend’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture pitting the two sides following delay in payment of the Ksh.3 Million the two clubs are supposed to receive following their participation in FKF Cup final.

Gor Mahia won the match via post match penalty kicks.

 

AFC Leopards Chairman,L, and his Gor Mahia counterpart Ambrose Rachier,R, have threatened not to play in this weekend’s Mashemeji Derby

 

According to a joint letter written by the two club’s chairmen AFC Leopards Dan Shikanda and Gor Mahia’s Ambrose Rachier  the two clubs have vowed not to play in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby scheduled tomorrow.

Gor were set to receive Ksh.2 Million winner’s money while AFC Leopards awaits Ksh. 1 million for finishing second.

The two teams are facing financial downtime after their shirt sponsors, Betsafe,announced reduction of their sponsorship fee from July 1st 2021 following the introduction of 20% excise tax on each bet  placed by the government of Kenya.

When they first signed the three-year deal in December 2020, AFC Leopards were to get KSh40 million per year while Gor Mahia were to receive KSh55 million per year from Betsafe.

 

  

