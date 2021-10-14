Mashujaa Day: MoH yet to reach Covid vaccination target

With just six days to Mashujaa day celebrations, the Ministry of Health is short of its target to vaccinate 5.8 million people by October 20.

As of Thursday October 13, a total of 4,340,511 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,213,661 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,126,850.

The overall figure for those fully vaccinated is currently 4.1%. The government has rolled out an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 27 Million people by June 2022.

Nairobi County leads with 13.4% of its population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county 10.5%, Uasin Gishu with 6.3%, Kiambu 6.0%, Nyandarua 5.2%, Kisumu 5.0% while Marsabit, is the least with 0.4%, of the population fully vaccinated.

On the Covid-19 situation, 186 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,965 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.7%. From the cases 179 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 99 males while 87 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 251,669 while the death toll stands at 5,202 after four more people succumbed.

244,935 recoveries have been reported so far since March last year, of whom 197,907 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 640 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,631 are under the Home-Based Care program.

35 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 211 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 207 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The table below shows the total county cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated: