Mashujaa Day: Sporting talents that made us proud

As Kenyans celebrate Mashujaa Day this Sunday, the day is preserved to remember and honour all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence.

Previously known as Kenyatta Day, the name was changed to Mashujaa Day after the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010.

This year’s Mashujaa Day will be celebrated in Mombasa at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park and President Uhuru Kenyatta will be expected to preside over the event.

Over the past year, our sportsmen and women have produced one of the finest moments we have witnessed and made us proud as a country.

Our Mashujaa Day special we will look into the exemplary achievements from our athletes and national teams who went the extra mile in their respective fields.

Eliud Kipchoge

He has been described as the greatest marathoner of all time. Last week, Kipchoge became the first human being to run a marathon race under 2 hours after clocking 1hr 59 minutes and 40 seconds at the ‘Ineos 1.59 challenge’ in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge, who holds the official marathon world record of 2:01:39, set in Berlin, Germany in 2018- missed out by 25 seconds in a previous attempt at the Italian Grand Prix circuit at Monza in 2017.

The world marathon record holder has been named among 11 nominees for IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year.

Brigid Kosgei

Brigid Kosgei shattered a 16-year-old world record in the women’s marathon by 81 seconds, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old recorded a time of two hours 14 minutes 04 seconds, easily inside Radcliffe’s mark of 2:15:25 set at the London Marathon in 2003.

Brigid who has her eyes focused on 2020 Olympics has also been nominated for the IAAF Female World Athlete of the year.

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 was one the greatest sporting accomplishment for the country.

Led by Tottenham Hotspurs player and Stars captain Victor Wanyama, before a home crowd, Harambee Stars thrashed Ethiopia 3-0 to qualify for the continental showpiece after a 15-year absence.

Although the national team did not make it past the group stages it was indeed a proud moment for the country.

National Men’s Basketball team

In July, the Morans made history after they reached the finals of the FIBA AfroCan tournament which was held in Bamako, Mali.

The team which went to Bamako as the lowest-ranked side bagged silver in inaugural Africa basketball event after losing to DR Congo by 81 points to 62 in the final played.

National Women’s Rugby team

The national women’s rugby sevens team, Kenya Lionesses team, though they narrowly lost to South Africa 15-14 qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.