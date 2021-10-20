Mashujaa Day: Uhuru announces Kshs.26B stimulus programme

The National Treasury is will roll out a multibillion shillings stimulus programme starting November 1, 2021 to support recovery in various productive and service sectors of the economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the marking of Mashujaa Day in Kirinyaga County said the third financial stimulus programme will sustain economic recovery and accelerate economic growth to the projected 6% this year.

“And this optimism by Government, coupled with a basket of stimulus instruments is what has thrusted our economy into rapid recovery. While the global economy contracted by an average of 3.6% last year, we still managed to grow our economy by 0.3% over the same period. And this year, it is projected to grow by 6% despite of the COVID challenges,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The thirteen strategic interventions announced by the President covers agriculture, health, education, drought response, policy, infrastructure, financial inclusion, energy and environmental conservation.

Agriculture sector

Treasury is now expected to disburse at least Kshs. 5 billion to support various interventions by the government targeting the agriculture sector.

Tea farmers will continue to enjoy subsidized fertilizer after Treasury has been directed to allocate Kshs. 1 billion for fertilizer subsidy while sugar farmers will be paid pending arrears resulting from cane deliveries to state factories in Kenya’s sugar belt.

“To safeguard the livelihoods of farmers within our nation’s sugar belt, I direct the National Treasury to allocate an additional KSh. 1.5 billion in aid of the sugar sector, that will be appropriated towards factories maintenance and payment of farmer’s arrears,” directed President Uhuru.

The coffee sector currently undergoing reforms will also receive Kshs. 1 billion through the Ministry of Agriculture for completion of ongoing targeted interventions.

The government is also set to support livestock keepers in ASAL counties by purchasing livestock to cushion them from further losses in the wake of drought that is currently ravaging the arid and semi arid counties.

Treasury from next month is expected to allocate Kshs. 1.5 billion as part of our National Livestock Offtake Programme.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Agriculture CS Peter Munya are further expected to develop a framework within seven days, which guides on reduced animal feeds.

Education and employment

The Ministry of Education will receive additional Kshs. 8 billion for towards CBC Infrastructure Expansion Programme and ensure 100% transition from primary to secondary education.

Densely populated counties will be prioritized in the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani Programme which Treasury has been directed to allocate Kshs. 10 billion.

The programme targets 200,000 youth who have been hit with unemployment due to COVID-19.

President Uhuru said, “The above measures will inject an additional KSh. 25 Billion into the economy. These new initiatives complement ongoing State interventions that are expected to sustain the momentum of recovery, with the year’s growth rate projected to be 6%.”

More to follow….