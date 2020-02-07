Mass for pupils who died in Kakamega stampede underway

A requiem mass for the 14 pupils of Kakamega primary school who died in a stampede is underway at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega county.

Top ministry of education officials led by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, teachers union officials, MPs, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya are in attendance.

A somber mood has engulfed the memorial with small coffins bearing the remains of the fallen victims lined up on tables. The bodies will later be released to their families for burial.

The national government in collaboration with the Kakamega county government will cater for all expenses of the burial of the pupils.

Police are still conducting investigations to establish the cause of the stampede that left 39 others seriously injured.

Two pupils are still in the Intensive Care Unit at the Kakamega County General.

Reports indicated that the class four and five pupils were running out of class at 5pm when the tragedy occurred.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha closed the school for a week to pave way for investigations.