Mass voter registration exercise set to commence Monday

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday officially kick start the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

The month-long exercise which will be officially launched in Nakuru County is targeting to register over 6 million new voters’ majority being first time youth who have attained the age of 18.

Newly registered voters will be issued with acknowledgement letters.

The commission has urged Kenyans to take advantage of the exercise to ensure their eligibility to vote in the 2022 General Election.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati has reiterated the commission’s commitment to deliver a free and fair election calling for concerted effort from all stake holders.

The commission will also conduct mass voter registration for Kenyans living abroad in December.

The IEBC is also set to include new countries in its diaspora list including South Sudan, the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates if they will meet the expected quorum of 3000 voters.

Registration is also set to take place in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa, which took part in the 2017 general election.