Massive fire erupts after gas explosion, leaves trail of destruction in Ngara

Traders and residents of Ngara in Nairobi County are reeling from losses after an early morning explosion triggered a massive fire along Desai Road.

The explosion reportedly originated from a faulty gas cylinder at a hotel as a cook attempted to light it.

The flames quickly spread, engulfing two neighbouring shops that stocked gas cylinders.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, but the Sunday morning calm was shattered by multiple explosions followed by a towering inferno.

Despite the swift response from firefighters, the blaze left behind significant destruction and financial losses.

Eyewitnesses recounted how the fire started at a local hotel before spreading to adjacent premises, including shops selling gas cylinders.

The aftermath was devastating—vehicles in a nearby garage were reduced to charred shells, while several residential houses were not spared from the flames.

Displaced residents, rendered homeless within minutes, expressed their frustration, saying they were unable to salvage anything.

Meanwhile, business owners stood by helplessly, watching their shops—once filled with goods—burn to the ground.

This incident mirrors a similar tragedy in February, when a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded in Embakasi, Nairobi County, claiming six lives and destroying property.

For now, the community of Ngara is left to pick up the pieces as the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.