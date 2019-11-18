The top candidate in this year’s Kenya certificate of primary school examination is Master Andy Michael Munyi who scored 440.

Flavian Anyango, June Cheptoo Koech and Michael Ndungu tied at second place with 439 marks.

The number of boys who sat the exams was 525, 070 while that of girls was 527,294.

CS Education Prof George Magoha while releasing the results said there was improvement in English, Kiswahili, sign language and social sciences.

Magoha assured that every candidate who sat this years exams of transiting to form one noting that by 2nd of December this year every candidate will have known which schools they will be admitted to.

“All candidates will have a place in secondary school. A fair, transparent & quick placing will follow the release of results,” said CS Magoha.

The CS also disclosed that his ministry in partnership with donors will avail eight billion shillings to improve infrastructure in 110 sub counties to achieve the 100 hundred transition.

9000 children according to the Cabinet Secretary will get scholarships.

“We’ve set aside 8 billion in 110 sub-counties in 30 counties. 9,000 scholarships to be given, including students from slum areas,” said the CS.

Meanwhile students who want to check their examination results can access them by sending a short message text to 20076 starting with KCPE then index number.

There were 1,173 candidates who scored below 100 marks.

18 counties registered more female candidates with Nairobi, Kakamega, Nakuru counties registering top enrollment.