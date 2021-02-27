‘Jerusalema’ might soon be a nightmares to brands that used it for advertising.

South African DJ Master KG has reportedly filed letters demanding license fees for brands and companies that used the hit song ‘Jerusalema’ for commercial purposes. Since its release in 2019, Jerusalema has gone viral for a year straight causing a global dance wave. See #JerusalemaChallenge. Now Warner International, under which Master KG is cosigned, has reportedly sent out letters of demand of royalties to organisations that have allegedly used the single and the dance challenge for brand advertising and promotions.

private persons will be exempt from the license fees though. Videos that appear to display “an advertising or image-promoting effect in favor of an institution, organization or company”, said a Warner spokesman.

Jerusalema has over 344 million views on YouTube, and has reached number one in multiple European countries music charts such as Belgium, Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland. The song is protected by music copyright laws which stipulate that the single cannot be distributed for commercial use without consent. So Master KG might have a case with this one.

