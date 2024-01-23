Mastercard elevates shopping experience for customers with Jumia, Glovo collaboration

Mastercard is working towards transforming the shopping experience for cardholders through two significant collaborations with Jumia and Glovo. By teaming up with Jumia, Mastercard is offering an exclusive 10% discount on purchases, bringing added value to its cardholders. Simultaneously, the collaboration with Glovo introduces two free deliveries every month for all orders placed and paid for with any Mastercard consumer card.

This not only signifies a notable shift in payment benefits but also positions Mastercard as a forerunner in delivering exceptional advantages to its cardholders. It is also particularly noteworthy as it introduces the first Everyday Value (EDV) Proposition by Mastercard in East and West Africa, covering all Debit, Credit, and Prepaid Consumer Cards. Beyond being a standard innovation, it highlights Mastercard’s dedication to improving localized offers, driven by valuable insights from both internal and external stakeholders.

Speaking on this partnership and initiative, the Vice President, of Customer Solutions Center, East & West Africa, Kari Tukur, said: “Every facet of these collaborations, has been meticulously designed with customer satisfaction as the priority. Our mission is to extend the benefits of the digital economy to one billion individuals and to create value for cardholders through innovative offers. In a landscape abundant with payment options, we strive to ensure that our cards are enhancing the purchasing power of our customers and delivering unparalleled experiences.”

Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount on “Jumia and Mastercard’s Day” every 15th of the month for purchases surpassing the specified spend in their country. It is open to eligible cardholders with Consumer Debit and Credit cards (Gold, Titanium, Platinum, World, and World Elite™ Mastercard®) and Consumer Prepaid cards (Gold, Platinum, World Mastercard®), and is tailored for consumers in Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Ghana, and Uganda.

To access this opportunity, consumers can log in to their respective country’s Jumia website or app, add desired items to their cart, and utilise their Mastercard as a payment method. The discount is automatically applied during the checkout process.

The free deliveries on Glovo are valid from November 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, and are open to eligible cardholders with Debit, Credit, or Prepaid Mastercards (Standard, Gold, Titanium, Platinum, World, and World Elite) in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

“We are excited to be a part of this innovative collaboration with Mastercard and Glovo, introducing the 10% discount on purchases made with the Mastercard Consumer Cards, a game-changer for our customers. At Jumia, our commitment is to deliver exceptional value to our customers, and this offer is another step in that direction, making online shopping more rewarding and impactful,” said Sunil Natraj, CEO, of Jumia Nigeria at Jumia.

“Our collaboration with Mastercard in this groundbreaking partnership brings forth a transformative offer of free deliveries through Glovo. At Glovo, our dedication is centered on delivering unparalleled satisfaction to our customers. The key elements fuelling this initiative are customer sustainability, satisfaction, and technology – setting the stage for a satisfactory delivery experience on Glovo.” added Country Manager at Glovo, Lorenzo Mayol.

Approximately 5,000 cardholders stand to benefit from this exclusive offer each month across the seven participating countries. This figure underscores the widespread impact of the offer on Mastercard users across the target markets.

The initiative strives to elevate the shopping experience for these cardholders while also fostering overall satisfaction and loyalty within this substantial user base. It also reflects Mastercard’s dedication to enhancing the consumer journey and creating a positive impact on the broader e-commerce ecosystem.