Mastercard, Jumia donate 25 000 trees in support of Priceless Planet Coalition

To determine the future course of our environment, it has become clear that we urgently need to invest in innovative ways to inspire collective action for climate change.

Mastercard and Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, partnered on a Black Friday promotion to enable Mastercard cardholders to support the forest restoration projects of the Priceless Planet Coalition, generating a total donation of 25,000 trees.

The Coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model that’s not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests in geographies with the greatest need and most potential for a positive climate, community, and biodiversity impact.

For example, in Kenya, Mastercard has committed to planting 1.2 million trees in the Makuli Nzaui landscape. This will include a mix of native species, fruit, and fodder trees to restore this important catchment area.

During the Black Friday campaign, Mastercard and Jumia automatically donated five trees – at no extra cost or effort to consumers – for each transaction shoppers made using their Mastercard on Jumia Market, Jumia Food, and Jumia Pay platforms.

Consumers also enjoyed a discount of 20% on all purchases as part of the campaign, which ran from 22 to 26 November 2021 in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and CDI Markets.

Black Friday is considered one of the biggest promotion campaigns of the year, and consumers look forward to discounts and deals across their favorite merchant’s stores.

The Priceless Planet Coalition is a platform to unite corporate sustainability efforts and make meaningful investments to preserve the environment. Together with partners who share a commitment to doing well by doing good, PPC is pledging to plant 100 million trees over five years, inspiring positive consumer action.

“Mastercard is proud to have partnered with our first merchant in Africa to enable customers to participate in our Priceless Planet Coalition efforts by donating trees while making payments on Jumia. We are delighted by the public’s response to this which is aligned with Mastercard’s commitment to sustainability and combating climate change and its emphasis on the global collaborative efforts needed to achieve this. Shoppers were really enthusiastic about making e-commerce payments to support this initiative due to the convenience, simplicity, and security of this increasingly popular shopping method,’ said, Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

For every transaction, Mastercard and Jumia donated 5 trees, helping to combat climate change through forest restoration.

“We are grateful to all of our customers who took part in our Black Friday campaign and continue to play an important role in making a positive impact on the environment. Climate change is an important focus area at Jumia, and each tree planted will symbolize environmental support from the e-commerce ecosystem. We encourage our shoppers to continue paying using their Mastercard as it is a secure payment method on Jumia,” said Sami Louali, EVP Payment Services at Jumia.