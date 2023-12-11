Mastercard reaffirms commitment to Mauritius with opening of new offices in Port Louis

Mastercard has achieved a new milestone with the opening of its first office in Mauritius. This strategic move not only broadens Mastercard’s presence in East Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, but also strengthens its commitment to serving the emerging market of Mauritius with its innovative financial products and services.

Mastercard’s physical presence in Mauritius signifies the company’s efforts to drive the next level of growth and support towards the country’s digital economy. Through this office, Mastercard will be focusing on delivering key value to its customers and businesses in the region, by being able to deliver greater agility and efficiency when providing services to Mauritian stakeholders.

Mastercard’s dedication to Mauritius is demonstrated through its track record of successful partnerships within the country. Over the past few years, the company has initiated significant collaborations aimed at introducing innovative card offerings and enhancing customer experiences in Mauritius. These initiatives reflect Mastercard’s holistic approach to the market, showcasing its strategic alignment and compliance with the Central Bank and key industry partners to foster financial innovation and accessibility in Mauritius.

“Mastercard has a long and rich history in Mauritius, and the opening of our first dedicated office further cements our footprint in the market as we get closer to our local partners. We have a robust expansion and growth strategy in place for the region, and the establishment of our formal presence is a key pillar as we look to further meet the market-specific needs of our customers. We look forward to leveraging our global and local expertise and innovative capabilities to roll out world-class payments technologies in this market alongside our partners,” said Mark Elliott, Division President, Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard.

With a current GDP per capita income of USD$11,750, Mauritius is emerging as a significant player in the technology and financial sectors, distinguishing itself as a hub for innovation and digital transformation in the region.

“Mauritius is a country that offers a great opportunity for Mastercard to increase its geographical presence in East Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. We’re optimistic about what lies ahead for Mastercard’s expansion here. Our focus is on attracting and nurturing top-notch professionals to drive our operations, ensuring that we not only grow our presence here but also contribute significantly to the local economy and technological landscape,” said Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard.

The new office in Mauritius was officially opened in Port Louis marking a new chapter in Mastercard’s journey to expand and innovate in East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands.

Expanding its geographical presence in Africa is a strategic priority for Mastercard, which has now established offices in Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, and Mauritius.